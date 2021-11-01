Mediacom Communications recognized two Hutchinson employees who achieved the company’s top performance rankings and earned national and regional awards for outstanding service as broadband specialists.
Alexander Schultz had highest marks in service performance over the past year, resulting in a national gold-level “People’s Choice” award for excellence in technical operations. He has been at Mediacom for eight years.
Jordan Hansen has been at Mediacom for five years and was recognized as the Lakes Region Installer Technician of the Year.
Both men are senior-level broadband specialists who provide service to area residential and business customers connected to Mediacom’s high-speed internet service.