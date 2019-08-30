If you’re looking for a way to improve the caliber of work in your office, or your quality of life at home, invest in a healthy workplace with mental health first aid training during the month of October.
The eight-hour training costs $75 per person and is broken up into two, four-hour classes. Two sessions are available: Session 1 includes training at 8 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Tuesday, Oct. 29. Session 2 is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Monday, Oct. 21. All sessions are in the Custom Products Conference Room at 1715 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, and participants must attend the full eight hours to receive their certificate of completion.
Meeker County Public Health is leading the training sessions, which will give participants the skills to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem, and help connect that person to the appropriate care. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.
The deadline to register for the sessions is Friday, Oct. 4. To register or learn more about the training, email marla@litch.com.
— Stephen Wiblemo