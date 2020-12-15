Minnesota lawmakers Monday night approved a plan to help businesses and workers hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
The Legislature overwhelmingly approved a roughly $217 million COVID-19 relief package for bars, restaurants, fitness clubs and other businesses closed by Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week shut-down order aimed at combating spread of the virus.
Following several weeks of negotiations, the package also includes a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits for an estimated 120,000 Minnesotans who could run out of federal jobless payments on Dec. 26.
The Senate approved the plan 62-4 shortly before 7 p.m., and the House approved it 117-13 shortly after 11:20 p.m. The featured elements had bipartisan support, and Walz was expected to sign the bill if it arrived largely unchanged.
News of the plan was welcomed by a number of business owners, but they emphasized that far more money — the kind only Congress can provide — will be needed if many are to stay afloat.
And there are a number of things not included in the plan that some lawmakers, businesses and advocates for other parts of society say are missing.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PLAN
The plan was developed by members of both parties.
Here are some of the highlights:
- $88 million that the state Department of Revenue will distribute to bars, restaurants, health clubs, bowling alleys and other shuttered business that had a 30% or higher reduction in revenues compared with last year. The grants would range from $10,000 to $45,000 per business based on the size of their operations.
- $14 million to movie theaters and convention centers to be distributed by the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Movie theaters would be eligible for up to $15,000 per screen, and event centers would get grants based on their capacity.
- The state would allocate nearly $115 million to counties to distribute to local businesses and nonprofits as county leaders see fit. Some of those businesses may not have met the threshold of a 30% drop in revenues.
- A set of fees that affect bars, restaurants, distilleries and breweries would be waived or refunded, including 1 a.m. liquor license and a wastewater fee levied by the Metropolitan Council.
Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, one of the architects of the bill, said earlier in the day he’d like to see the first relief checks go out in a couple of weeks. Under the plan, all the money would be required to be distributed by March 15.
RESTAURANT OWNERS REACT
Restaurant owners were grateful for the hand from the state, though many said what they really need is a big bailout from the federal government.
“The feds are the only ones who have a big enough pocketbook to really do anything about it,” said Jason Tschida, owner of DeGidio’s on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, echoing a sentiment that a number of Democratic state lawmakers and Walz have expressed.
Grants, though, are appreciated over loans, since most restaurant owners have already borrowed money to get them through this unprecedented year. And though the grants can’t come close to covering losses, restaurateurs at this point are just trying to keep their employees working while they wait for the vaccine to make an impact.
“Listen, nothing’s a drop in the bucket at this point. Any assistance that we can get is great,” said Tim Niver, owner of Mucci’s and Saint Dinette in St. Paul. “I am trying to plan my future, and I’ve been unable to plan for more than 30 to 60 days. … We’re all struggling. This is ridiculous. I’ve never had to extend my hand for help. Now I’m asking, humbly, for anything I can get. I’m not ashamed to ask, because we need it. (I’ll use the grant) to keep people employed and keep my business afloat.”
Tschida said that while the state and local governments are limited in the scope of what they can do, he does wish they could have given him and other restaurants some tax relief or even just deferrals.
“I just paid my property taxes, which were $23,000, so this grant will probably just offset that,” Tschida said.
And most restaurant owners still say that take-out cocktails could help immensely, though that proposal was voted down in the Senate Monday. Limited amounts of take-out wine and beer are allowed, but unlike proprietary cocktails, customers can get a six-pack or a bottle of wine cheaper at their local liquor store.
“The Oldest Fashioned is our best-selling cocktail, and it’s something you can’t get somewhere else,” Tschida said.
WHAT’S NOT INCLUDED
The cocktail-to-go proposal, which also sought to allow some breweries and distilleries to more easily sell excess product, was shot down in a 35-31 vote in the Senate that fell generally along party lines, with Republicans spearheading the opposition. Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, led the opposition, arguing the idea would “change the liquor industry drastically.”
But the idea itself was not strictly partisan across the Capitol; liquor laws have always been a thorny political issue. In the House later in the evening, a similar idea was proposed by Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, who called it “the right thing to do.” It failed on a voice vote with no discussion. At that point, however, passage of the idea would have effectively killed the entire relief package, since the Senate had adjourned.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, listed a number of additional items that remain to be addressed by lawmakers.
Democrats had proposed spending roughly $100,000 in state funds to leverage $16 million in federal funds that would have gone to low-income families. Republicans opposed that idea from Day 1.
Earlier Monday afternoon, Hortman said, “We are still working on and hoping to get some agreement on provisions related to long-term care, child care, some homelessness isolation space and some food grants for front-line workers and nursing homes.”
WALZ EMERGENCY POWERS
While a number of lawmakers noted that reaching a bipartisan agreement — on anything — is difficult in Minnesota, Monday’s debates at the Capitol underscored plenty of partisan differences.
A number of Republicans chose the moment to rail against restrictions imposed by Walz, a Democrat — and some Democratic lawmakers. As it has several times before, the Republican-controlled Senate voted to strip Walz of his emergency powers that allow him to take such actions as shutting down businesses.
However, this time, the vote was stronger than in previous votes: 40-25. Those voting to strip the powers included four members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus and two senators elected as DFLers who have recently formed a new independent caucus.
As it has during the five previous times the issue has arisen, the DFL-controlled House declined to act on the issue Monday, allowing Walz to continue with his emergency powers.