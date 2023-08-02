Symbiosis is the beneficial relationship or partnership between two different groups. This is what is happening between two different food service venues in Hutchinson — the established Flank Steakhouse on Main Street and Minnezona, a takeout dining opportunity that launched in late May.
It’s a collaboration that started with a conversation.
Stephen Blair, co-owner of Minnezona, read a Facebook post by Flank Steakhouse owner Vince Maertz, announcing the restaurant planned to change its days and hours of operation. He reached out to Maertz and asked if they could have a conversation.
His initial idea was to offer Maertz assistance with marketing, Blair’s profession at the time. When they got together, though, Blair shared the dream he and his wife, Jenapher, had of having a food truck. As the two talked, the idea of sharing the restaurant kitchen on Flank Steakhouse’s days off came up. By the time they finished talking, Blair was going to rent the kitchen three days a week for their venture, Minnezona.
The takeout kitchen opened in late May with days of operation Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
“The response was great,” Jenapher Blair said. “We had a lot of families and individuals on Sunday, with businesses ordering on Monday and Tuesday.”
“Most of our traction was on social media,” Stephen Blair said, adding he used his marketing and business skills to develop a website with a menu and ordering options.
Unfortunately, running three days a week wasn’t enough to make the takeout food service work financially.
“Both Jen and I weren’t able to include an income with our profits,” Stephen Blair said. “I had to get another job.”
Jenapher Blair was already employed elsewhere, as well.
So the couple pivoted to opening the takeout kitchen on Sundays only.
The change didn’t stifle the couple’s enthusiasm. Instead, they also partnered with Benny’s Meat Market in downtown Hutchinson to offer meal kits to go.
“Minnezona would provide the kits and Benny’s would sell them at their store,” Jenapher Blair said of their plan. “They have been really supportive, too.”
The couple continues to pursue their dream of operating a food truck, working with Southwest Initiative Foundation and setting up a Go-Fund-Me site.
“We would like to buy the truck through our own means with the help of the community,” Stephen Blair said.
“We have a big vision,” his wife interjected. “We would like to park our truck at parks where kids can play right after they eat, and adults can visit. We’d also like to park our truck at area businesses where employees can come and try our food without leaving the premises.”
The name “Minnezona” was developed through conversations the Blair family had about Jenapher’s roots. She was born and raised in Arizona, but after being married to Stephen, she has lived in Minnesota longer.
“I asked my family — does that make me a Minnesotan?” she said. “They all said ‘no’ and we played around combining Arizona and Minnesota.”
“At first, we thought of ‘Arisota’,” Stephen Blair said with a smile. “But then found we liked ‘Minnezona’ better.”
“It also describes our spices and flavorings for our food,” Jenapher Blair added. “We combine the comforts of the Midwest with the spices of the Southwest.”
“People love our tacos,” Stephen said. “Since there are many snowbirds who travel back and forth from Arizona and Minnesota, these people appreciate the flavors we’ve put in our food, reminding them of what they got in Arizona.”
“It’s a little spicy,” Jenapher said with a smile.
“We hope to serve the community without compromising quality food,” says Stephen.
Maertz shared this on Facebook when Minnezona first opened: “Stephen and Jen…. have the same passion and commitment to food as we do, which is why we decided to partner up with them in the first place….”
“Supporting small businesses is so important. Please show them that you want more family-owned businesses in town by placing your order today.”