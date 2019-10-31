It didn’t take long for the former Faribault Foods manufacturing building in Cokato to find a new owner.
Following the plant’s closure earlier this fall, the building was purchased for $2.35 million this past week by Western Integrated Seed, a custom seed production company based in Hooper, Nebraska.
Back in June, WIS announced plans to expand its operation with a long-term strategic agreement to purchase Dahlco Seeds, a Cokato company owned by Duane Dahlman. Under the agreement, Dahlman and other key employees of Dahlco Seeds will continue to provide customer service in Cokato, according to a press release.
As part of WIS’s expansion, it purchased the former Faribault Foods building with plans to use it as a distribution and warehouse center, as well as a seed packaging facility in the future. WIS has already started moving into the building and processing has begun, according to Dahlman.
“Any time you can keep local businesses around here, it’s always good for everybody, the community especially, because there is intertwining between all the local businesses,” Dahlman said about the building purchase. “Whether it’s a hardware store or whatever, they are always mixing.”
Dahlman said there are no immediate plans to hire more people, but that may change once the facility begins seed packaging operations.
— Stephen Wiblemo