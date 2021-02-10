The new Dollar General store at 225 State Highway 7 W. in Hutchinson is officially open for business, according to a press release from the company.
“Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more,” the press release said.
According to Dollar General’s website, the store’s hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The press release said the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on need.