The Mid-Minnesota Development Commission invites residents of McLeod, Meeker, Kandiyohi and Renville counties to participate in the development of a regional comprehensive economic development strategy. This plan will be used as a road map to guide economic development work for the next five years and ensure continued access to federal Economic Development Administration dollars for our region.
Residents may attend public engagement sessions in August. These sessions are expected to last about an hour and will provide an opportunity for attendees to identify regional strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Those in attendance may also share ideas and provide input on issues such as broadband access, housing, child care, transportation and workforce.
Sessions will be at 8 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday, Aug. 3: Renville County Government Services Building, 105 S. Fifth St., Olivia
- Tuesday, Aug. 10: Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson
- Thursday, Aug. 12: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room, 325 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield
- Wednesday, Aug. 18: Heritage Bank Community Room, 310 First St. S., Willmar
All residents and employers are invited to participate in this process, which will help shape the future of the region’s economy. To learn more, call economic development professional Michelle Marotzke at 320-287-1737 or email michelle.marotzke@mmrdc.org.