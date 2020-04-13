Food service workers wanting to bolster their resume and receive more guidance on safe food handling and delivery during the pandemic can receive free online ServSafe training now through April 30.
“They’re trying to make it very accessible, very free for anybody who is working right now to manage these dinner and lunch services safely,” said Vincent Maertz of Silver Lake, a ServSafe instructor.
ServSafe is a food and beverage safety training and certificate program administered by the U.S. National Restaurant Association. Sanitation certification is required by most restaurants as a basic credential for its management staff.
On its website at servsafe.com/landing-pages/free-courses, three free videos are available to watch. One is the essential training course that provides the fundamentals of food safety, from basic hand washing to cleaning and sanitizing. This video is about two hours long, and afterward the certification exam is also free.
The other two free training videos address COVID-19 precautions for takeout and delivery services. Maertz said these videos are shorter, about 10 minutes each, and build off the fundamentals learned in the essential training course. These videos are available in English and Spanish.
“They’re concise,” Maertz said. “They’re informative and give you everything you possibly need to know.”
While these videos are geared toward people working in the food industry, Maertz said they could be just as valuable to members of the general public, especially the two related to COVID-19 precautions.
“If you go out and you get something from a business, you should wash your hands when you come home and make sure the containers you’re using, make sure the outsides of them don’t touch the food that’s inside,” Maertz said. “You have to be really careful with this sort of stuff, because obviously the virus can live for quite some time on different surfaces.
“It’s great information, it’s good stuff for everybody to know.”