Shad Ketcher, registered representative of New Era Financial Group in Hutchinson, completed his semiannual training from America’s IRA Experts with Ed Slott and Co. LLC in a virtual workshop April 29-30.
The workshop, which was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor Group, provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, estate planning techniques, as well as a critical study of the retirement and tax law changes surrounding the SECURE and CARES Acts.
The training covered the SECURE Act and CARES Act, including repayment of coronavirus-related distributions and the return of required minimum distributions after being waived in 2020, how to advise successor beneficiaries inheriting retirement accounts under the SECURE Act, determining compensation for IRA and Roth IRA contribution planning, and numerous other subjects.