McLeod County farmers and their soybean checkoff dollars are giving back to local first responders this summer — and promoting the diverse uses of soybeans at the same time.
The McLeod County Soybean and Corn Board joined the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and its 44 organized counties by promoting the Driving Soy campaign. Each organized county was able to donate a full set of soy-based tires designed specifically for first responder vehicles.
“We were honored to be able to donate a set of tires to the sheriff's department,” said Chad Hoese, McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers Association's treasurer. “It was a way to show our sheriff's department how much we appreciate what they do for our county."