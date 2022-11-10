Keith and Ashley Fredrickson have opened K & A Sheetmetal Fabrication L.L.C. in Hutchinson with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Program. The new business produces HVAC duct, architectural flashing and custom enclosures as well as providing general sheet metal fabrication.
Keith has been a journeyman sheet metal worker for more than 20 years and has managed a fabrication shop for the last five years. He previously worked for BNO Sheetmetal on the west side of Hutchinson. When that company decided to close its doors, Keith and Ashley purchased the existing equipment to start their business, leasing BNO Sheetmetal’s building space to keep a familiar location. Ashley serves as office manager for the business.
“By working with a customer base I already know well, I can hit the ground running and work to grow the business. There’s a lot of potential being in a community like Hutchinson that is a hub of manufacturing,” Keith said.
A SWIF loan provided capital to purchase the equipment.
“We’re happy to help Keith and Ashley pursue their goal of starting a business that creates opportunity not only for them but also for the local economy,” said SWIF Economic Development Officer Jackie Turner.
Loan programs that support communities and businesses throughout southwest Minnesota have been a key function of SWIF since its inception. In 2001, microlending was added to existing programs as a tool to support small businesses and people looking for self-employment opportunities.
Microloan clients also receive free technical assistance from SWIF staff to improve their business management skills. Areas of support include business planning and financials analysis, QuickBooks training, marketing assistance and other training opportunities for the life of the loan.
This microloan program receives funding assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, contact SWIF at 800-594-9480, 320-587-4848 or loans@swifoundation.org.