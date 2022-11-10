Keith Fredrickson

Keith Fredrickson was working at a local sheetmetal business, and when it decided to close he and his wife, Ashley, decided to purchase the equipment and start their own business, K&A Sheetmetal Fabrication.

 

Keith and Ashley Fredrickson have opened K & A Sheetmetal Fabrication L.L.C. in Hutchinson with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Program. The new business produces HVAC duct, architectural flashing and custom enclosures as well as providing general sheet metal fabrication.

Keith has been a journeyman sheet metal worker for more than 20 years and has managed a fabrication shop for the last five years. He previously worked for BNO Sheetmetal on the west side of Hutchinson. When that company decided to close its doors, Keith and Ashley purchased the existing equipment to start their business, leasing BNO Sheetmetal’s building space to keep a familiar location. Ashley serves as office manager for the business.

