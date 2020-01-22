When life gives you lemons, the saying goes you make lemonade. In the case of Jon Lueck, however, you make beer.
Lueck is owner of the new Lazy Loon Brewing Co. and taproom at 610 13th St. E., Glencoe, right off State Highway 22. Don’t let the name fool you, Lueck is anything but lazy.
The Watertown native started his brewing company in 2014 out of his residence in Victoria, and in 2015 he began searching for a new facility to brew and open a taproom. After years of planning; complying with state, federal and city regulations; and a yearlong buildout process that Lueck and his family took on largely themselves, the new brewery and taproom opened this past week.
“It’s kind of a relief to finally be open,” he said. “It seemed like we kept thinking we were close and kept hitting different hurdles that pushed out the opening. But we wanted to take our time and do it right.”
Lueck is the first to admit it’s been a long road to opening day. It was all the way back in June 2018 when Glencoe City Council, upon Lueck’s request, began amending the city’s liquor ordinance to allow for a brewery and taproom in town. At that time he hoped to have the doors open within a couple months, but in business things often don’t go as planned. It would be nearly two years later until people were enjoying beer inside Lazy Loon.
Part of the reason for the delayed opening were obstacles encountered during the buildout. Lueck and his sons — Tyler, Matthew and Nicholas — did much of the work themselves. One of the first issues they faced was a redesign of the layout. Although original plans called for a larger taproom, changes were made when it was discovered that the building’s water main was not large enough to support a fire suppression system. That meant a smaller space with a maximum occupancy set at 49.
Another time-consuming project was the full kitchen. Not only can people enjoy a beverage at Lazy Loon, they can also grab a bite to eat such as burgers, chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, french fries and onion rings.
“That ended up being important to me. People can come in and have food,” Lueck said. “That’s what I learned after the fact, the statistics are that actual taprooms, breweries, the growth is slowing, but what is now taking off are the breweries with kitchens.”
When it comes to drinks, the taproom currently offers seven beers and one hard seltzer, but Lueck expects the offerings to grow now that most of the construction is complete and he can turn his focus back to brewing. Still, Lueck is looking forward to spring and tackling exterior projects such as a new sign, parking lot improvements and outdoor seating.
“Now that the money is finally coming in instead of all going out, we can look at continuing to put some more improvements into this,” he said.
For now, Lazy Loon is open 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, but Lueck expects those hours to change as they begin to hire and train more staff. Check the Lazy Loon Brewing Company Facebook page for updates.
It was a long wait for Lueck’s dream to come true, but he’s pleased with the final product and believes customers will be as well. Despite last week’s snowstorm, craft beer fans braved the blizzard and cold temps to check out the new taproom, which came as no surprise to Lueck who said Glencoe residents have been patient and friendly as they waited for their new hometown brewery.
“People are excited that we’re finally open,” he said. “Even before we were open people would walk by. The citizens of Glencoe have been great. They’ve been looking forward to it and have a lot of positive responses.”