Before the Zimmerman farm became the 700-acre corn field in Brownton that it is today, it began over in Germany in 1865. Gustav Andreas Friedrich Zimmerman, the great-grandfather of the Dean Zimmerman, the farm’s current owner, was born May 9, 1865 in West Prussin, Germany.
Gustav came to the U.S. with his family in 1866. He married Louise Rickert when he was 20 years old, and at the turn of the century he became a U.S. citizen. In 1892, Gustav and his family moved to Glencoe, where he delivered ice and milk and was also a partner in the Glencoe Brewing Co. for several years.
According to Dean, Gustav sold his shares in the brewery at the perfect time, right before prohibition. That allowed him to move the family to Carrington, North Dakota, and buy farmland. After a couple of his kids became of age to look over the farm, Gustav moved back to Minnesota in 1920 and purchased 200 acres in Brownton from William and Augusta Brandt.
Five years later, Dean’s grandfather, Arthur, purchased the farm from Gustav. That same year, Arthur married Bertha Schmidt and had three kids: Orville, Dean’s father, Kenneth and Eldonna.
Gustav passed away one year later in 1926, and Arthur passed away suddenly at the age of 39. That left a big hole for Bertha to run the farm.
“My dad was 9 at the time,” Dean said. “His brother and sister were both younger. My grandma hired some people to help with the farm. So my dad dropped out of school at eighth grade, a lot of people did at that time. Anyway, he did that and took over the farm so he could farm full time.”
Bertha passed away in 1958 from a heart attack, months before Orville married Annette Mehlhop. He purchased the farm in November of that year from the Bertha Zimmerman estate, and the family had two children: Dean and his sister, Jane.
Dean got into the farming business at an early age.
“I started farming on my grandpa’s on my mom’s side, over near Glencoe,” Dean said. “He had an 80-acre farm. I started renting that in about ‘79. That’s when I graduated from high school. I went to vo-tech for diesel mechanics. … I would say I was farming by ‘81 when I graduated from vo-tech.”
Dean worked in partnership with his father for many years until Arthur officially retired from the farming operation in the mid-1990s.
“That’s the gray area,” Dean said. “Because when you farm, if the operation is still in business, you’re never completely retired.”
This year, the Zimmerman family farm was officially recognized as a Century Farm by the Minnesota State Fair and Farm Bureau. To earn this recognition, the farm must be under continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and be at least 50 acres or more.
Like many farms, it hasn’t always been easy for the Zimmermans. For awhile, the farm raised dairy, beef, hogs, small grain, alfalfa and soybeans. Now it is strictly a crop operation.
The farm hit some financial trouble in 1983 when a tornado struck and caused extensive damage.
“It took down the silo, it blew the roof off one shed here,” Dean said. “It damaged the house, nothing too serious. It took the chimney off and broke a couple of rafters. It was a lot of stuff that insurance didn’t cover.”
With that, no original structures remain from the first site since they have moved to a predominately corn production.
Dean has two sons, Nathan and Ryan, who don’t currently work on the farm, but help in its operation. Dean said farming is something that is in your blood, and both Nathan and Ryan have families that come and play on the farm regularly.
“Somebody’s going to be farming this land,” Dean said. “I don’t know how it’s all going to work out, but when I’m not here the boys will be farming it. Hopefully some of the grandkids get the bug too. … I’ve got some health issues going on and they’ve been stepping up and getting this stuff done, so I don’t see that as a major problem at all.”