Chickens won’t be clucking anytime soon inside city limits. The Hutchinson City Council declined to amend a city ordinance to allow chickens within the city during its Tuesday meeting.
“After talking to our community members, I think that I’m not comfortable with having chickens in town,” said Mayor Gary Forcier.
Council Member Mary Christensen agreed with Forcier.
“I will tell you what I’ve heard. I have not had one phone call that said to me, ‘Please let me have chickens,’” she said. “But I’ve had numerous calls, and I have had people stop to talk to me and say ‘don’t you let chickens in our city.’ I looked at the data out there and a lot of the cities — if they have them — are more restricted. You have to have the consent of the adjacent property owners. You have to be a good neighbor. If your neighbor says ‘no, I don’t want you to have chickens,’ you’re not going to get chickens.”
The discussion Tuesday night came after an increase in inquiries during the past month. The City Council previously discussed the idea during a meeting back in April when Michael Massmann started a petition on change.org.
In response to the petition and growing resident inquiries, council members sent out a community survey to Hutchinson residents to gather feedback. City officials also reached out to surrounding communities that currently allow chickens in their cities. A draft proposal was created from the feedback that was included in survey responses.
The proposal stated that residents were only allowed a maximum of four chickens regardless of age on resident properties. Christensen was concerned that if the council allowed chickens, it would open the door to other animals in the city.
“They (cities) have limited the amount to three, four was the max,” Christensen said. “I think there’s a lot of issues. People want bees now; that’ll be the next thing that comes up. I’m not for chickens. I think the majority of people don’t want chickens in town.”
Reactions were more mixed, according to Council Member Chad Czmowski. Czmowski said he has friends who raise chickens in other communities that don’t even require licenses to keep less than four of the birds. He proposed residents would need approval from 50 percent of their neighbors as part of the criteria to be approved for a license.
“There doesn’t seem to be an issue,” he said. “I’d be OK with allowing chickens.”
Cook echoed Christensen’s concerns about where the City Council would draw the line with what animals are allowed and not allowed inside the city.
“I like the ordinance that’s proposed, if we’re going to have it,” Cook said. “My only concern is these are considered farm animals, and we have a whole list of different farm animals.”
“What’s next?” Cook added. “A pig, or someone has a big yard so they want a horse. We never did see the petition. I guess I don’t see the urgency in doing anything, and I’d be fine without them.”
Dave Sebesta stated that if an ordinance was indeed passed, then the council has the authority to rescind the measure should it become a problem.
“We start something and we have the right to stop something,” he said. “If it becomes an issue then we stop it. I feel that people today — when they get chickens — in time will probably realize that they’re not a priority in their lives.”