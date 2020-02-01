All good things must come to an end, except in the case of the Hutchinson Police Department, which is reviving its Citizens Police Academy after a 10-year absence.
Sgt. Ben Erlandson is leading the free 10-week educational course that will cover topics such as the history of the police department, field training processes and mental health training. The purpose of the academy is to educate people about the local police force.
“It was designed to get those that are interested to come and get a … glimpse of what we do within the police department,” Erlandson said.
Classes are 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Feb. 13 through April 16, at the Emergency Operation Center, 44 Washington Ave., across from the police station. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 7, and applications are available at the police station, 10 Franklin St. S.W. They can also be found on the police department’s Facebook page and online at ci.hutchinson.mn.us.
While the program is open to anyone who wants to learn more about police work in the city, Erlandson said it may especially be of interest to people curious about a job in law enforcement.
“They get an idea of the day-to-day operations within the police department, but also if it’s something that would appeal to them,” he said. “If they’re kind of on the fence about going into the profession, it may give them that push forward to continue to pursue it.”
But even if you’re not interested in a career in law enforcement, the program helps build connections between police and the community, and may help dispel rumors.
“Obviously, some of the more popular myths are regarding the use of force and deadly force shootings,” Erlandson said. “While all those things do happen, they will see that it isn’t quite as high a frequency as they may think.”
Members of the Hutchinson Police Department will visit the classes each week, allowing academy participants to ask questions.
“We try and fit as many speakers as we can related to different topics within the police department,” Erlandson said.
As an added bonus, at the end of the program each participant will take a ride-along during an officer’s shift.
If you want to know more about the academy, call Erlandson at 320-234-4491 or email him at berlandson@ci.hutchinson.mn.us.