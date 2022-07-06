The Hutchinson City Council approved ordinance changes June 28 that would allow more options for the sale of liquor.
Two major alterations to the city's liquor ordinance were suggested by staff and approved by a unanimous vote from council members. Those changes were:
- The city will allow brewers to sell at off-sale up to 128 ounces per customer per day in packaging that complies with Minnesota state rules.
- The city will allow issuance of a wine license and/or a malt liquor license to the owner of a baseball team established by the Minnesota Baseball Association.
The change follows liquor legislation from the 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session that opened up more options for cities and allowed them to amend ordinances to include new licenses. The legislation was championed by Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, and Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids.
Other minor updates were made to Hutchinson's ordinances as well, primarily meant to match language with state statute.