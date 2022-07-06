An ongoing, long-term project by the city of Hutchinson to restore Otter Lake and Campbell Lake is ready to take a major step.
A recent assessment of waters and their connection to the two lakes included work in McLeod County and other nearby counties. Now the city is ready to work with the Soil and Water Conservation District to determine what lengths of streams on the South Fork Crow River should be targeted for upstream restoration. Such work is meant to mitigate erosion and sediment that ultimately flows into the two Hutchinson lakes.
The update was presented to the Hutchinson City Council this past week as part of a technical discussion revolving around the Environmental Assessment Worksheet, or EAW, for the Otter Lake and Campbell Lake project, and the potential of an Environmental Impact Study, or EIS. An EAW is a document that uses a series of numerous questions to give an overview of the potential environmental impacts of a project.
According to city staff, the EAW was filed with the state and circulated for review among stakeholders. Four comments were received on the project, which were reviewed. Resulting from that process, city staff believe the project does not represent a sufficiently significant impact to call for an EIS, and all work proposed is covered by existing regulation. Based upon that data, Hutchinson City Council unanimously agreed no EIS was needed for the lakes project.
This is not the first and will likely not be the last time the lakes project appears on the Hutchinson City Council agenda. Hutchinson received $3.1 million in state funding in 2021 and made another request this year for $3.5 million. The city continues to keep the conversation going over time, even if it does not receive funding every bonding year. Overall, the project is expected to cost around $20 million.
Stream work is expected to start in Spring next year but could begin earlier.
Overall project goals include:
- improvement of water quality,
- reduction of watershed soil losses,
- restoration of habitat,
- enhancements to recreation, and
- replenished topsoil.
Several improvements to the lakes have also been discussed. Those improvements include:
- a canoe launch,
- a kayak launch,
- a boat launch,
- fishing piers,
- overlooks, and
- box culvert work.