Hutchinson city staff want to plant 268 new trees, and they're hoping a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will make the project a reality.
Emerald Ash Borer Community Forest Response Tree Planting grants are available to help cities slow the infestation of ash trees by removing them and planting different trees. There are currently more ash trees in Hutchinson than any other tree species.
As part of a pre-application process that allows the DNR to review potential projects before formal applications are accepted, Hutchinson submitted a proposal to plant 268 trees. Public Works believes about 75 percent of the plantings would be in parks with high concentrations of ash trees, especially around park features such as playgrounds, trails, shelters and other play areas that would benefit from tree cover. The remaining 25 percent would be planted in street boulevards, replacing ash trees that have been or will be removed.
The combined cost of the trees, supplies and equipment for the project is estimated at $29,724. The proposal did not include a match from city funds, but if DNR selects the project for consideration, a city match of up to 50 percent, about $15,000, was recommended by Public Works as part of the formal application process.
— Mitch Abraham