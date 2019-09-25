Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15, the city of Hutchinson will begin its annual curbside leaf vacuum service for local residents.
Leaves will be vacuumed from your street the day after garbage is picked up. Vacuums may be in your area at other times, but will return on the designated day. The service will continue through Monday, Nov. 25, or when significant snow falls, whichever comes first.
Residents on roadways under construction will not be served until the base course of bituminous paving is completed, and no service will be provided to unpaved roads.
City staff asks residents not to rake leaves into the street until the day of your garbage service, and to rake them in neat rows along the edge of the curb. To make sure that equipment stays running, only leaves will be vacuumed. Do not rake other items onto the street curbs. If items other than leaves are placed, service will not be provided until they are removed.
Leaves will not be vacuumed if there are vehicles prohibiting the tractor drawn vacuums from safely reaching the leaves.
For more information about this service, email information@ci.hutchinson.mn.us or call Public Works at 320-234-4219.
— Mitch Abraham