UW-La Crosse Dean’s List includes Hutchinson students
The following area students were named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, which ended in December.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Hutchinson students on the Dean's List include:
Tristin Nelsen, Physics Major: Applied Physics Emphasis;
Morgan Peck, Radiologic Science Major: Diagnostic Medical Sonography with General/Vascular Emphasis;
Abi Reiter, Political Science Major;
Addyson Struck, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major.
Kruse in theater production
Hannah Kruse of Hutchinson participated in four showings of “No Body Like Jimmy” in late January at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
The play follows the Vanlandingham family, Harold, and Jimmy through a party they are throwing to fundraise for Eloise Vanlandingham's senate campaign. Except there's a catch. Jimmy is a dead body, and Harold and Ralph are trying to convince everyone that he's not. This play is full of mistaken identity, legal shenanigans, and lots of slapstick humor.
The play was directed by Hannah Watt and Haleigh Fitzsimmons, two Concordia Theatre Department graduates.
Almich earns degree
Claire Almich of Buffalo Lake graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a bachelor of science in nursing.
Local students on honors list at Central Lakes
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, announced its 2023 fall semester honors lists, which included students from the area.
The President’s List includes 394 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 303 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Area students who made the lists:
Brownton — Isaiah Streich, Dean's List;
Glencoe — Caleb Besmehn, Dean's List;
Hutchinson — Tyler Karg, President's List.
Nebraska-Lincoln names Dean's List
More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students were named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, including several from the area. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown.
Cokato — Grace Lynn Engh, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management;
Hutchinson — Emma Grace Conradi, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders;
Hutchinson — Alexa Jordan Kucera, junior, Dean's Lists, College of Business and College of Education and Human Sciences, finance, and nutrition and health sciences.
Klobe named to Dean’s List at St. Mary’s
Kendra Klobe of Glencoe was named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List at Saint Mary's University. The list includes 419 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
UND names honors students
University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar announced the school’s fall semester 2022 Dean’s List and President’s Roll of Honor.
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15% of the enrollment in each of the university's degree-granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
Area students who qualified for the honors lists:
Dassel — Samuel Kjell, dean’s list; Nathan Dalseng, president’s roll of honor;
Hutchinson — Mackenzie Bayerl, dean’s list; Deaja Munoz, dean’s list; Callie Vacek, dean’s list; Ciana Froemming, president’s honor roll.
Munoz earns degree at UND
Deaja Munuz of Hutchinson was among students who received degrees during winter commencement ceremonies at University of North Dakota. Munoz graduated with a bachelor of arts degree and bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice Studies.
Glesener earns degree at SCSU
Kyla Glesener of Hutchinson was among 500 students who received degrees following fall semester. Glesener earned a bachelor of science degree in Community Psychology.
MSU-Mankato announces dean’s lists
Academic High Honor and Honor lists (for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were recently announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood. Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Students from the area who achieved recognition:
Brownton — Donovan Becker, Honor List; Megan Deppe, High Honor List; William Hagel, Honor List; Emily Rubischko, High Honor List;
Dassel — Taylor Vargason, Honor List;
Glencoe — Ethan Bernstein, Honor List; Lauren Bernstein, High Honor List; Christine Dennison, Honor List; Morgan Ellis, Honor List; Abagail Gruber, Honor List; Miranda Litzau, Honor List; Elizabeth Pikal, Honor List; Mariah Wendolek, High Honor List; Tate Witte, High Honor List; Jerika Ziermann, Honor List;
Hutchinson — Aries Ahrens, High Honor List; Tatyana Beerbower, Honor List; Maggie Eckhart, Honor List; Allie Eischens, Honor List; Aaron Elliott, Honor List; Jon Froemming-Aldanondo, Honor List; Caleb Inselmann, Honor List; Isabelle Knutson, High Honor List; Zachary Krajnik, High Honor List; Emily Lenarz, High Honor List; Brandon Lietzau, High Honor List; Jordyn Manderscheid, High Honor List; Ellie Petersen, Honor List; Antoine Sanchez, Honor List; Allison Theisen, Honor Lis; Kate Theisen, High Honor List;
Lester Prairie — Brendan Feltmann, Honor List; Dylan Knoll, Honor List; Ellie Malone, Honor List; Emily Radtke, Honor List; Lindsey Vega, Honor List;
Stewart — Emma Peirce, High Honor List;
Winsted — Emma Fury, Honor List; Madison Hertzog, Honor List; Olivia Hertzog, Honor List; Evelyn Lachermeier, High Honor List; Hollie Laxen, Honor List; Alexis Meuleners, Honor List; Celine Ratai, Honor List.
Bemidji State names President’s List
Local students were named to the President's List at Bemidji State University for the fall 2022 semester. These students were among the 440 students named to the President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a GPA of 4.0 during the semester.
Area students honored were:
Cokato — Grant Grochow, Dylan Sluis;
Hutchinson — Brett Baumgarten, Jacob Baumgarten.