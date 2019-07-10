Area residents who enjoy flower gardening and arranging are invited to participate in the annual flower show, sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society.
The event will take place Thursday, July 25, at the Dassel History Center. The theme of the show this year is Garden Music. Both horticultural specimens and arrangements are welcome and will be judged.
Music and refreshments are also scheduled. Rules, tips and a schedule are available at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077 or email dahs@dassel.com. Information is also available at dasselhistorycenter.org.