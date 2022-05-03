It's been a busy few months for McLeod County 4-H'ers, who tested their knowledge at project bowls in March and April, and the annual 4-H Favorite Food Show as well.
REGIONAL PROJECT BOWL
In the March regional Project Bowl, teams competed in dairy, general livestock, horse, poultry and rabbit categories.
This is a "quiz bowl" competition where teams answer questions related to specific species.
Teams receive points for correct answers and may lose points for incorrect answers. The team with the highest final score is the winner. The contest is organized on a double elimination basis with winning teams advancing into further rounds until a champion team is selected.
At the March 5 Foley competition:
The Senior Horse team was: Tayler Jutz (McLeod County), Claire Metzger (West Ottertail County), Madeline Brendemuhl (Clay County) and Hattie Jackson (Clay County). This team placed first overall and qualified to advance to the State Bowl Competition on April 9 in Sauk Rapids.
At the March 12 Hastings competition:
The Junior Dairy Team was: Austin Howe, Tanner Howe, Charlie Nelson and Levi Nelson. This team placed sixth overall.
The Senior Dairy Team 1 was: Ella Filk, Larkun Kurth, Shelby Swanson, and McKenna Wright. This team placed tenth overall.
The Senior Dairy Team 2 was: Brielle Christen, Kalley Christen, Livia Kurth and Kamrie Mauer. This team placed eighth overall.
The General Livestock Senior Team was: Grace Bayerl, Mason Grams, Juila Quast and Timothy Quast. This team placed second overall and qualified to advance to the State Bowl Competition.
The Poultry Senior Team was: Alyosha Frick, Katrina Frick, Brie Kobow and Brooke Kobow. This team placed fourth overall.
At the March 19 Redwood Falls competition:
The Senior Rabbit Team was: Ariana Buysse, Kianna Dolezal, Sophie Dolezal and Aubrey Schmidt. This team placed second overall and qualified to advance to the State Bowl Competition.
The Bowling 101 contest participant was Nora Nelson. This opportunity is a non-competitive contest that allows members to see what project bowl is all about.
STATE COMPETITION
Three teams joined in the 2022 Minnesota 4-H Project Bowl on April 9. It's the second most attended 4-H event in Minnesota, and inspired by the golden-oldie television show "College Bowl." Teams compete with their knowledge of 4-H project areas. The team that answers the most questions correctly in each round wins.
Several hours of study lead up to the event.
McLeod County 4-H teams were:
Senior General Livestock: Grace Bayerl, Mason Grams, Juila Quast and Timothy Quast. The team placed sixth. Coaches were Ashle Benson and Brad Quast.
Senior Horse: Tayler Jutz (McLeod County), Claire Metzger (West Ottertail County), Madeline Brendemuhl (Clay County) and Hattie Jackson (Clay County). The team placed fifth. Coaches were Jan Jutz and Michelle Brendemuhl.
Senior Rabbit: Ariana Buysse, Kianna Dolezal, Sophie Dolezal and Aubrey Schmidt. The team placed seventh. Coaches were Laura Shoutz and Jordan Niece.
4-H FAVORITE FOOD SHOW
Competition was fierce as McLeod County 4-H’ers gathered to participate in the annual 4-H Favorite Food Show in March at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
Winners of the competition include:
Favorite Food Show Beginner (Grades 3-5) Champion: Brodie Krienke – Blackened Fish Tacos with Red Cabbage and Mango Slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
Favorite Food Show Beginner (grades 3-5) Reserve Champions: Brynn Kobow – Meatball Sub on a Stick, Lynn Hustlers and Julia Rudebusch – An “EEGS”ellent Breakfast!, Lynn Hustlers
Favorite Food Show Senior (grades 6 and up) Champion: Hope Taylor – Homestyle Chicken Wild Rice Soup, Lynn Hustlers
Favorite Food Show Senior (grades 6 and up) Reserve Champion: Cameron Ziemer – Open Face Meatball Sandwich, Lynn Hustlers
Overall Grand Champion: Hope Taylor – Homestyle Chicken Wild Rice Soup, Lynn Hustlers
Overall Reserve Champion: Brodie Krienke – Blackened Fish Tacos with Red Cabbage and Mango Slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
Favorite Food Show Cloverbuds:
- Madeline Zimmerman – I Heart PB&J, Lake Marion Lakers
- Cora Cole – Pineapple Berry Green Smoothie, Acoma Acorns
- Greg Miller – Brownie-YAY!, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Nora Nelson – Banana Sushi, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Lauren Rudebusch – Rainbow Fruit Salsa & Cinnamon Tortilla Chips, Lynn Hustlers
- Brock Zimmerman – Banana “Split” Breakfast, Lake Marion Lakers
Favorite Food Show State Fair Line Up:
- Hope Taylor – Homestyle Chicken Wild Rice Soup, Lynn Hustlers
- Brodie Krienke – Blackened Fish Tacos with Red Cabbage and Mango Slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Julia Rudebusch – An “EEGS”ellent Breakfast!, Lynn Hustlers
- Brynn Kobow – Meatball Sub on a Stick, Lynn Hustlers
- Cameron Ziemer – Open Face Meatball Sandwich, Lunn Hustlers
Peoples’ Choice Awards:
- Peoples’ Choice Award – Grades 3-5: Logan Landsman – Mac & Cheese, Lynn Hustlers
- Peoples’ Choice Award – Grades 6 and Up: Ariana Buysse – Oven-Roasted Cauliflower, Lynn Hustlers
- Most Creative Table Setting: Ariana Buysse – Oven-Roasted Cauliflower, Lynn Hustlers
- Most Creative Recipe Award: Aubrey Schmidt – Mongolian Noodles, Acoma Acorns
- Favorite “Good for Your Health” Recipe Award: Brodie Krienke – Blackened Fish Tacos with Red Cabbage and Mango Slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Rookie of the Year: Brynn Kobow – Meatball Sub on a Stick, Lynn Hustlers
Other Participants:
- Morgan Miller – Fruity Pebbly Rainbow Paradise, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Levi Nelson – Greek Yogurt Pancakes, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Lizzy Bennett – Lizzy’s Terrific Dairy Free Waffles, Lester Prairie Bergen Busy Bees
- Aaron Bennet – Bacon Chezburger Pasta, Lester Prairie Bergen Busy Bees
- Brooke Kobow – Bowtie Skillet, Lynn Hustlers