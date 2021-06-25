There was an error in the marriages and dissolutions on Page B4 of the June 23 issue of the Leader. Jennifer Clotilda Becker of Silver Lake was married to Jesse Michael Posusta of Silver Lake, and Karli Mae Meierding of Silver Lake was married to Andrew John Fiebelkorn of Silver Lake.
