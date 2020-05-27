In the story 'It's one for the scrapbook' on Page 4 of the May 27 edition of the Leader, Courtney Bipes' title was incorrectly identified. Her correct title is physical therapist assistant. The photo of Courtney and Adam Bipes that appeared in the article was also incorrect. It featured grandparents Steve and Teresa Carlson.
Correction
- Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
Kay Johnson
