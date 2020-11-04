A person was misidentified in the story about the 2020 Hutchinson High School Wall of Fame inductees on Page A1 of the Oct. 28 Leader. It was Jodi Wendt, daughter of Carol Wendt, who accepted the award for her late mother.
Correction
Tags
Kay Johnson
