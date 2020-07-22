There was an error on Page A4 in last week's Leader in the online poll results for the question asking if there should be some sort of mask mandate in Minnesota. The correct results out of 554 respondents are 68.2 percent said "No," 27.7 percent said "Yes," and 3.9 percent "It depends what the mandate looks like."
The letter "If you want to win, vote for Michelle Fischbach" on Page A4 in last week's Leader had an error. It should have read "In 2018, the five statewide Republican candidates earned 15 percent to 21 percent more votes from CD7 voters than Dave Hughes did."