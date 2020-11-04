There was a mistake in the story about Clay Coyote on page A6 of the Nov. 4 Leader. Co-owner Morgan Baum was asked:
Has the new gallery site changed your product mix? Are you carrying Clay Coyote functional pottery as well as the work of other artists? For those who may have never visited the gallery, what type of products do you carry and how do you select them?
Her reply to those questions was:
"Our handmade work is available in the Gallery and you can look through the windows, or venture into the Studio and see the potters making the work. We have our line of Flameware cooking pottery and Stoneware baking and serving pottery. And we have been firing the new kiln so we’re stocked up. This year we’ve introduced a new glaze combo called “Mint Chip,” a green-and-black combo and “Mint Berry” when the green glaze meets the white it turns fun pinks and purples. We’re also launching a new Flameware piece this fall, a cooking stone designed primarily for making pizza on the grill. I’ve been using the prototype for weeks and it’s amazing. I’ve also used it as a grill griddle for pancakes and baked cookies on it in the oven.
"The new Gallery is still featuring items from other artists across the country. We’re still bringing in many of the favorites like Bill Campbell’s crystalline pottery from Pennsylvania. Hand-carved mugs with great messages on the bottom from Dirty Dog in Florida. Bacon cookers from Sunset Pottery in Texas and Ray Pottery in North Carolina. And we have blown glass witch balls, woven socks, jewelry and woodwork. There’s still a great mix of gifts for everyone.
"One of the nice things about the slightly smaller Gallery means that we will be bringing in more art regularly, so there’s something new each week"