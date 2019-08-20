There was a mistake in a brief on page A3 of the Aug. 18 Leader about a free needle and EpiPen disposal event. The event is scheduled for 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thurday, Sept. 19, at the Hutchinson Event Center parking lot, 1005 State Highway 15 South.
