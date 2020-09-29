There was an error on A1 of the Sept. 31 Leader. In the headline for the story regarding Hutchinson City Council approving a preliminary levy, the wrong percentage was used. The council approved a 3.9 percent preliminary levy increase.
Stephen Wiblemo
