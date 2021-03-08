In the Homestyle edition that ran in the Weekend Leader Shopper and the Meeker County Advertiser, the owner of Meshed Designs was incorrectly identified in the story titled “Before & After.” It should be Amber Haugen.
Correction
- Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Kay Johnson
