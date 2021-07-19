There was an error in Sen. Scott Newman's letter to the editor in the July 14 issue of the Hutchinson Leader. The Rondo land bridge project is proposed for St. Paul, not Minneapolis. An updated letter sent by Sen. Newman's office reflecting this correction was inadvertently missed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in fatal crash Friday morning
- 10 file interest forms for Hutchinson City Council vacancy
- Uponor announces $5M expansion of Hutchinson facility
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Local legislators cheer fully-funded Highway 212 expansion
- McLeod County ends emergency declaration
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Lisa Bergh is heading to Ridgewater College
- MORE TO THE STORY: At home on the shores of Silver Lake