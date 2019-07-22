There were two mistakes on page A1 of the July 21 Leader in the story about the new solar farm in Winsted. Renesola was the developer who first contacted Patricia Karels about the possibility of leasing her land. Also, Knobelsdorff Electric in Goodhue County was responsible for the construction of the Winsted solar farm. Berry Construction was responsible for the construction of the Lindstrom and St. Cloud solar farms.
The photographer listed for the photo of the tail in Sunday's Snaps column was incorrect. It should be Adelaide Levano, Hutchinson.