New Sheriff vehicles approval
The McLeod County Board approved the purchase of four sheriff’s office vehicles at a cost of $172,040, during its meeting Sept. 5. Commissioners Joe Nagel and Nathan Schmalz were absent.
The vehicles include one Dodge Durango via state bid from Dodge of Burnsville at $43,277 and three Dodge Durangos via state bid from Dodge of Burnsville at $42,921 each. The 2024 sheriff’s office budget will fund the purchase.
The vehicles are expected to be delivered within six to eight months and will replace three 2019 Dodge Durangos and one 2018 Ford SUV.
The Board also approved the auctioning of the older vehicles through Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
Wastewater repair agreement
The Board approved an agreement with the city of Hutchinson to repair water and wastewater service at the McLeod County Environmental Services building. Hutchinson will cover costs up to $8,500, with McLeod County responsible for additional costs.
Land Castle Summer Extravaganza receives approval
The Board approved an application for a license to permit a large assembly event in Winsted Township at Winstock grounds in campground A.
The event is scheduled to run Sept. 14-16 from 8 a.m. to midnight. Quiet hours will be between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. This year the event is expected to bring in 700 attendees.
Land Castle Summer Extravaganza is a family-friendly event where patrons bring their ice castle fishing houses to a campground to see ice fishing companions for a weekend. The event will have vendors and is for-profit. The money received is donated to local organizations throughout the year.
Rezoning postponed
Request by Travis Stradtmann from MN Boardwalks LLC, to rezone the south 9.29 acres of property in the northwest corner of section 36 in Glencoe Township, from agricultural to light industrial to construct a manufacturing facility.
Glencoe Township Board recommended approval on Aug. 10.
The Planning Commission recommended denial on Aug. 23 with a 3-2 vote due to the following:
The proposed use will affect a nearby residential area.
• “I-1” light industrial manufacturing does not fit the zoned “A” agricultural.
Commissioner Doug Krueger noted there were only three commissioners present and thought the item should be postponed until the next meeting on Sept. 19.
“For me it’s probably the fairest way to do it,” Krueger said. “I mean it’s kind of important with our ordinance that we do have in place on farmland. I think it’s important to have a full board present.”
Case management interactive video approved
The state’s approval of interactive video as a way of competing monthly child welfare, children’s mental health, adult mental health, vulnerable adults and development disabilities targeted case management and took effect Sept. 5 in McLeod County.
Policies covered by the change include:
- Video calls will only happen through secure methods approved by Health and Human Services Director and IT.
- The approved system must be secure to protect consumer’s information.
- All video calls must follow the rules of McLeod County regarding privacy, safety, paperwork and ethics.
- Case managers must read and obey policies.
- • Video calls cannot make up more than half of the required meeting for targeted case management services.
“In most cases, it will be accessed during inclement weather and illness,” Berit Spors, McLeod County Heath and Human Services director said. “Zoom and Microsoft Teams will be our two platforms to use interactive video.”