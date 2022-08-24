Todd Lake

The DNR manages several investments in McLeod County, including fishing piers and lake access points. One such location is this water access point on Todd Lake.

 File Photo

The McLeod County Board took a brief look under the hood of local Department of Natural Resources operations this past week when regional director Scott Roemhildt visited with his staff.

"Our agency is a big one and it can be confusing," he told board members during their regular meeting.

Tags