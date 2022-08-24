The McLeod County Board took a brief look under the hood of local Department of Natural Resources operations this past week when regional director Scott Roemhildt visited with his staff.
"Our agency is a big one and it can be confusing," he told board members during their regular meeting.
But, Roemhildt said, he and his staff are trying to do a good job listening, and they want to foster relationships sto get out ahead of issues as early as possible. Roemhildt is in charge of the Minnesota DNR's southwest division, of which McLeod County sits on the northeast edge of. It includes 32 counties.
Roemhildt was joined by Brooke Hacker, who reviewed the DNR's investments in McLeod County. The DNR has:
- 23 wildlife management areas
- 340 acres for walk-in hunting access in partnership with local land owners,
- four aquatic management areas,
- 12 public water accesses,
- five fishing piers,
- 27 miles on the Luce Line State Trail, as wel as the Dakota rail Trail and Crow River State Trail, and
- 162 miles of grant-in-aid snowmobile trails.
- The Hutchinson office as 14 full-time staff and seven seasonal staff members.
Hacker said an ongoing project of the DNR, as residents may have seen at the McLeod County Fair, are efforts to provide access to lake maps for anglers who may not have high-tech equipment. The DNR is also set to launch a study of fish genetics on Lake Marion.
"Lake Marion has an exceptionally high walleye abundance," she said, specifically naming the Lower Mississippi strain.
The fish has been seen to have greater survival, fitness and reproduction rates. The DNR hopes to get a better picture of how to manage long-term sustainability.
Roemhildt was also joined by Benjamin Schaefer, a regional operations coordinator for the Division of Land and Minerals Regional Operations.
He highlighted to board members the Strategic Land Asset Management program, which was started in 2013. It's a tool to help the DNR manage 5.6 million acres it owns in the state.
"We hold and manage that land that we currently own, we exchange land, we sell land and at times we do acquire land," he said. “We’re trying to protect significant and natural resources, protect water resources, consolidate land ownership to make larger blocks of land instead of smaller, isolated parcels. We’re trying to increase outdoor recreation and adapt to climate change. And provide improved access to public land for the public.”
Schaefer said that while many property owners offer to sell land to the DNR, it declines about 85% of offers, as land it purchases has to meet its goals.
He also reviewed the PILT program, which provides "payment in lieu of taxes" for land the DNR owns in counties. When it was established in 1980, the program provided $5 million to Minnesota counties. In 2021 it provided $36 million to counties. McLeod County's 2021 share was $57,703.
The program is more controversial in northern Minnesota, where the DNR may own more than 80% of land. It tends to garner less controversy in the south where it tends to own less than 3% of land. In McLeod County, it owns about 1% of land. Schaefer said concerns tend to revolve around the quantity of land owned, and highlighted a 2010 finding from The Office of the Legislative Auditor, which found PILT payments tend to be higher than what would be paid co counties if the land was privately owned.
McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger said that while it's true PILT payments are higher in the first few years after land is acquired by the DNR, that changes over time in some cases, such as when prime farmland is acquired, and its value depreciates over time, leaving a greater burden on remaining farmers.
The DNR also manages 3.5 million acres of school trust fund land in Minnesota, which generates revenue through mineral leases, timber harvest and real estate transactions. In the past 10 years, it has generated $300 million for the school trust fund, including a record $36 million in 2021. Its 2021 payment from the fund to McLeod County split $354,431 among seven districts.