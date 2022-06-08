McLeod County will begin spraying for noxious weeds and brush along County roads within the next two weeks.
The majority of the weeds are thistle and wild parsnip.
Road ditch mowing will follow after that near intersections and areas where tall vegetation may cause reduced sight lines for motorists. The county will also start making a top cut adjacent to the shoulder on all county roads toward the end of June.
Landowners who do not want adjacent tight of way sprayed or mowed because of organic farming or other special reasons should contact McLeod County Public Works. Landowners are expected to control the noxious weeds and brush in those no spray or no mow areas.
If the public would like to report locations of noxious weeds or ask questions regarding the chemicals used or about spraying techniques, the contact is 32-484-4321 or mcleod.highway@co.mcleod.mn.us.