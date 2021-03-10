Members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37 in Hutchinson want to show their appreciation to those who have served in America’s most recent conflicts, and provide valuable information.
Veterans of the Gulf War, Iraq War and Afghanistan War, and their spouses, are invited to a gathering at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the DAV facility, 177 Third Avenue Northwest, Hutchinson. A light lunch will be served and gifts given to those in attendance.
“Vietnam veterans, after we were treated the way we were after we came home … we decided we are not going to let this happen to our younger veterans any longer,” said Van Karg, a member of the Hutchinson DAV. “So we’re just trying to bring everyone together and let them know who we are and what we’re here to help with.”
The event will also be informative. DAV service officers will be at the meeting to explain the health and death benefits available to veterans and their spouses, including recent legislation that affects veteran benefits and eligibility.
“A lot of people don’t think they have disabilities coming even if they are disabled,” Karg.” There’s been lots of new criteria about disabilities that they haven’t had before.”
— Stephen Wiblemo