We’ve all heard of the purported health benefits of probiotics, but what exactly is it that is supposed to make these healthy little microbes good for you? Why should we consume them?
The answer is that probiotics can enrich and replenish the helpful bacteria that live in your intestines and ultimately strengthen your immune system. But they are not a cure-all.
It’s important to know that only certain strains of probiotics have been proven to make an impact on health. Researchers are still trying to figure out which are best for certain health problems
PROBIOTICS: GOOD BACTERIA
Probiotics are live microorganisms that are the same or similar to microorganisms found naturally in the human body. Bacteria normally found in the body perform several jobs, including breaking down foods, helping the body to take in nutrients, and preventing the take-over of bad bacteria that can cause illness.
Probiotics, which sometimes are called good bacteria, are found naturally in some foods, as well as in over-the-counter supplements in the form of pills, powder or liquids.
When consumed, probiotics travel to the intestines and colonize. They are thought to synthesize minerals and produce vitamins and enzymes that help our immune system and keep the intestines healthy.
“The bacterial strain can secrete different proteins that help to fight infection and inflammation while it’s inside your intestine,” Dr. Gail Cresci, an expert in intestinal microbes, said.
PROBIOTICS AND ANTIBIOTICS
“A bacterial strain, to be considered a probiotic, needs to have some type of beneficial effect,” Cresci said. One way that probiotics can help you is to counteract the side effects of certain antibiotic treatments.
Antibiotics work by killing off bad bacteria in the gastrointestinal or urinary tracts that cause illness. Unfortunately, antibiotics also kill off the good bacteria that help to keep us healthy. Some research has shown that probiotics can help offset these issues by restoring the good bacteria, which is lost with antibiotics.
Antibiotics also can cause gastrointestinal issues, infectious diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome, and some research has shown that probiotics can help ease these side effects.
TYPES OF PROBIOTICS
Most probiotics fall into one of two categories:
- Lactobacillus: Found in yogurt and other fermented foods, this is the most common probiotic. Lactobacillus has been found likely effective for treating and preventing diarrhea, including infectious types such as rotaviral diarrhea in children, and may help people with traveler’s diarrhea. Some research also supports the use of certain — but not any — strains of lactobacillus to treat colic in babies, lung infections, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, vaginal infections caused by bacteria and eczema.
- Bifidobacterium: Also found in some dairy products such as yogurt and cheese. Some research suggests bifidobacterium may help ease constipation, IBS, ulcerative colitis and lung infections.
SUPPLEMENTS
The Food and Drug Administration regulates supplements as if they are foods. As a result, probiotic supplement manufacturers don’t have to prove that their products are safe or that they work. So be discerning in your use of these supplements and evaluate the claims closely.
“There are so many out there on the market, and not all of them are legitimate,” Cresci said. “In order to be considered a probiotic, a bacterial strain has to meet certain criteria and there’s a laundry list of criteria.”
In general, probiotic supplements are thought to be safe, according to Cresci. But they may trigger an allergic reaction. If you experience an allergic reaction, stop taking them and see your doctor.
SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS
If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or if you have a weakened immune system, check with your health care provider before using probiotic supplements.
Source: clevelandclinic.org
WAYS TO POWER UP IN AUGUST
- Monday, Aug. 19: PowerUp Action Team meeting 2-3 p.m. Anyone who is passionate about improving the health of our community is welcome. For more information, email Emma Schalow at eschalow@hutchhealth.com
- Wednesdays and Saturdays: Power of Produce, free produce for children age 3-12 at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
- Tuesdays, Aug. 27, and Sept. 10, 24: $2 Tuesdays offers reduced admission 4-7 p.m. at the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson, Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
- Wednesdays through September: Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square. Connect on Facebook for run updates.
- BikeHutch: Connect with the Hutchinson Biking Group on Facebook for local rides and trail conditions.
- Discover the Crow River: Experience the river via paddle sports rentals of canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards through Labor Day (Sept. 2) at Masonic/West River Park.
- Saturday, Sept. 14: Luce Line Lace-Up. Pick your distance: 1 mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon. Registration is open at lucelinelaceup.com.