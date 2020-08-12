Numerous candidates have filed for five open seats on the Hutchinson School Board.
Normally, there would be three open seats for four-year terms. However, due to former board members Josh Gehlen and Mike Carls moving from the district and resigning, two additional seats with two-year terms will be on the November ballot.
TWO-YEAR TERMS
Vying for the two seats with two-year terms are:
- Melissa Kohls
- Tamra (Tammy) Rolf
- Erin Knudtson
- Andrea Mitchell
- Keith Kamrath, an incumbent
The two candidates who garner the most votes in November will be elected to the School Board.
FOUR-YEAR TERMS
Vying for the three seats with four-year terms are:
- Sherronda Moore
- Sara Pollmann
- Alan Stage
- Michael Massmann
- Tiffany Barnard, an incumbent who is temporarily filling one of the vacant seats
The three candidates who garner the most votes this November will be elected to the School Board.
Incumbent Brian Pollmann, who is filling one of the vacated seats, did not file for reelection. Incumbent Chris Wilke, whose term expires at the end of the year, also didn't file for reelection. Incumbent Byron Bettenhausen had filed, but withdrew his name.
"It's a good time to spend a little more time with the family and allow others to serve," Wilke said. "We'll definitely see what happens in the future."
He said he isn't ruling out running again, but that he felt a lot had been accomplished in his four years on the School Board.
Bettenhausen said he filed for candidacy because he wanted to make certain someone ran, but when he saw plenty of interested candidates, he withdrew his name.
"I've been on the Board nine years," he said. "I believe I've done some good things but it's time for someone else to take over."
His last child attending school in the district has graduated, he said.
"The main objective of any school board is to serve the students, the district, the teachers and the staff," Wilke said. "I felt like we did that."
His time on the School Board started four years ago with the implementation of a $45 million referendum voters approved to renovate Hutchinson High School. More recently, the School Board has made plans to renovate Park Elementary and West Elementary with another bond referendum approved by voters.
"Getting the new high school built was awesome," Betternhausen said. "We tried many times and we finally accomplished that. It's a great building and gets used a lot. Now with the elementary buildings we should be set for awhile."
"We have a lot of good things moving forward in the Hutchinson School District," Wilke said. "I feel like we'll be successful and come out the other end (of COVID-19) strong. I feel like our district is in a really good position from a leadership standpoint and our teachers are some of the best and most engaged in the state."