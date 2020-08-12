Numerous candidates have filed for five open seats on the Hutchinson School Board.
Normally, there would be three open seats for four-year terms. However, due to former board members Josh Gehlen and Mike Carls moving from the district and resigning, two additional seats with two-year terms will be on the November ballot.
TWO-YEAR TERMS
Vying for the two seats with two-year terms are:
- Melissa Kohls
- Tamra (Tammy) Rolf
- Erin Knudtson
- Byron Bettenhausen, an incumbent
- Andrea Mitchell
- Keith Kamrath, an incumbent
The two candidates who garner the most votes in November will be elected to the School Board.
FOUR-YEAR TERMS
Vying for the three seats with four-year terms are:
- Sherronda Moore
- Sara Pollmann
- Alan Stage
- Michael Massmann
- Tiffany Barnard, an incumbent who is temporarily filling one of the vacant seats
The three candidates who garner the most votes this November will be elected to the School Board.
Incumbent Brian Pollmann, who is filling one of the vacated seats, did not file for reelection. Incumbent Chris Wilke, whose term expires at the end of the year, also didn't file for reelection.
Candidates can withdraw before 5 p.m. Thursday. The story will be updated after that time.