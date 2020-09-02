Forty-one students at Hutchinson High School earned AP Scholar recognition following spring 2020 exams.
The program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP Exams at the end of AP college-level courses. The tests are administered by the College Board and are graded 1-5. They can be used to earn college credit or advanced placement.
Six HHS students attained the highest AP honor: AP Scholar with Distinction. This recognition is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. For 2020, these HHS students are:
- Sofie Fennel,
- Alexa Kucera,
- Cole Meyer,
- Emily Pedersen,
- Rachel Scheele, and
- Connor Sturges.
Eleven more students earned the AP Scholar with Honor recognition granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. For 2020, these HHS students are:
- Katarina Anderson,
- Bodie Brice,
- Amelie Fumagalli,
- Britta Johnson,
- Megan Lipke,
- Jordan Ludowese,
- Emma Olberg,
- Cole Rahne,
- Cecilia Schmitz,
- Michaela Stamer, and
- Owen Weisenberger.
Twenty-four HHS students earned the AP Scholar recognition granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. For 2020, these HHS students are:
- Benjamin Becker,
- Marissa Brunkhorst,
- Julia Bryant,
- Alaina Burchill,
- Michael Christensen,
- Myca Clark,
- Joseph Croatt,
- Clara Dobratz,
- Paige Fredrickson,
- Alyssa Grutt,
- Ashley Hanson,
- Ainslea Jensen,
- Haley Knorr,
- Hannah Ladwig,
- Carson Markovic,
- Mason Primus,
- Alia Rieger,
- Blake Schmidt,
- Sydney Schmidt,
- Sarah Skrove,
- Owen Streich,
- Ryan Tollefson,
- Timothy Volkov, and
- Luke Wollan.
In total, HHS students passed 171 Advanced Placement exams in 2020. This success equates to nearly 600 college credits earned, or a savings of roughly $360,000 on tuition.