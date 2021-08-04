Park Elementary has been serving second- through fifth-grade students since 1938. It is a historic educational building that has transformed over the years from a K-12 school to a second- through fifth-grade elementary school. This next year, Park Elementary will undergo its most significant improvements in more than 80 years as the building transforms to the district’s fourth- and fifth-grade school in the summer of 2022.
There have been a few changes in administration. Dan Olberg has been the Park Elementary principal since 2005. He will continue to operate and lead the fourth- and fifth-grade students and staff starting in August.
Michael Daugs will be the principal of our second- and third-grade students and staff starting in August. Mr. Daugs will move with the second- and third-grade students and staff to Tiger Elementary on Nov. 30. More information, along with how we have planned the transition, will be delivered to students after the school year begins. For now, we will celebrate being together one last time for the first four months of the school year.
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 30. If you have any questions or concerns between now and then, please do not hesitate to call the school office at 320-587-2837 or email us at dan.olberg@isd423.org or michael.daugs@isd423.org. In the interim, we would like to remind you to visit the school’s website to view resources such as the school supply list, school year calendar, library materials and so much more. The link is isd423.org/park-elementary.
Our school
Park Elementary serves 800 students in second through fifth grade. Our purpose is to meet the needs of the whole child with an emphasis in all academic areas. We are committed to providing as many hands-on learning experiences as possible, as we want our students to know, understand and apply what we teach.
In addition, students have two sessions per day devoted to learning opportunities planned by our teaching specialists in the following subjects: art, media/technology, music, physical education and STEM.
As an elementary school, our focus is on language arts and mathematics.
Open house
Mark your calendars for our open house, which is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. This exciting event will offer students the chance to meet their teachers, visit their new classrooms, and bring any required classroom materials. In addition, parents/guardians will be able to deposit lunch money, deliver medication, and purchase student homework journals for fourth- and fifth-grade students. Homework journals are $5.
Students and family members are invited to come and go as they wish. We are looking forward to welcoming all of our new and returning students during this evening!
First day of school
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 30. On the first day, numerous staff members will be outside, receiving students as they depart from the bus.
Park Elementary staff will assist students in finding where to line up, locate classroom teachers, and/or answer busing questions. Our free breakfast program is served in the classroom, available to all students.
Park Elementary’s school hours are 8:45 a.m.-3:25 p.m., with the first bell ringing at 8:35 a.m. for students to enter the building.
We are thrilled to begin another school year of learning!