What is each school in the district doing to improve? That was the question on the minds of administrators and Hutchinson School Board members Monday night.
Every year around this time those parties use a quarterly work meeting to discuss goals set last year, and how efforts to meet those goals panned out. Usually the meeting is timed to allow a review of state testing data, but with the embargo of such data pushed back to this Thursday, the scope of topics was more limited than in previous years.
A future story will dive into academic achievements throughout the district once state testing numbers are publicly available.
The following is a snapshot of a few goals and achievements in the district.
WEST ELEMENTARY
Principal Anne Broderius wanted to increase the number of students who meet or exceed spring reading benchmarks from 66 percent in 2018 to 68 percent in 2019, but the number held steady at 66 percent.
While the goal was not met, further analysis found 70 percent of students met the benchmark or made at least a year’s worth of improvement.
The school also wants to continue growing its pre-kindergarten screening program, which seeks to make certain students enter kindergarten with the requisite skills to read, learn and keep up with curriculum as they advance in grade levels in the future. An additional screening date was added last year, and this year another screening date was added Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“We have identified of the 195 kindergarten students registered today ... there are 17 of those students who have not been screened,” Broderius said.
PARK ELEMENTARY
Among the goals at Park Elementary was a way to reduce its three highest behavior referrals: physical disrespect, verbal disrespect and recess behavior issues. Assistant principal Mary Getzke hoped to see the number of referrals decrease by 10 percent. Six staff members were trained to track behavioral issues, bringing the number to nine, with the idea of doing a better job tracking the need for intervention and seeing it through.
However, as a result, there was a 22 percent increase in behavior referrals, as the school started tracking behavior more thoroughly.
Meanwhile, the school wanted to improve communication with families.
“I guess I’m going a bit old school,” Getzke said.
Often teachers interact with parents during classroom meetings or through email. Getzke said sometimes email messages can be missed or misunderstood. So teachers focused on increasing direct contact with parents and the number of phone calls increased 45 percent from 260 to 473.
“I think picking up that phone and calling and having a conversation with parents is really important,” Getzke said.
ACTIVITIES
Thayne Johnson, the district’s activities director, wants 80 percent of students to be involved in some sort of extracurricular activity. The goal is one rarely achieved in schools. Most in the area see 60-65 percent of students engaged in activities. The exception is Waconia, where 84 percent of students are part of extracurricular activities.
“That 80 percent is private school numbers,” Johnson said. “It’s a lofty goal. Even though we didn’t make it, I feel pretty good about 72 percent (last school year).”
The school has come close, with 78 percent of students engaged in the 2017-18 school year.
“(The goal is) connecting kids to the school, to positive adults in their lives, connecting them to their communities, and all the academic, social and emotion positivity that comes from that,” Johnson said, adding that students involved in activities have a higher attendance rate, which is tied to academic performance.
Students who didn’t participate in activities were asked why they didn’t participate. The No. 1 answer was “I’m not interested.”
“I would be very interested to see how our activity fees compare to Waconia,” said Board Member Mike Carls.
Johnson said he would reach out to the school and prepare a comparison. He added that a number of factors play into student participation, including socioeconomic factors such as if families qualify for waived fees, if fees are too high for those who do not qualify, and if the student has to work.
“There are things that play into it outside interest level,” he said.