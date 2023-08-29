The last week before school opens is busy, exciting and somewhat chaotic.
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board dealt with final-week concerns during its meeting. Challenges included staff turnover in the preschool department and state-mandated requirements to adopt new reading curriculum, to train all staff to administer the anti-overdose drug Narcon, and to update district policies to address changes made during the 2023 legislative session.
Adaptations needed on school playgrounds were identified by safety inspectors. The district’s interim Superintendent Kip Lynk dealt with auditors conducting the annual audit of the district while he was still adjusting to his new job. Meanwhile, teachers and paraprofessionals were involved in orientation, training sessions and classroom preparation.
Staff trained to combat overdoses
Overdoses from the controlled substance fentanyl have led to requirements that more people be trained to administer Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. Although the board tabled a policy change related to this antidote, until details related to where and how the antidote should be stored are finalized, Lynk assured school officials that the district was in compliance with new rules about obtaining the antidote and training staff.
The board hired two new preschool teachers, Amanda Anderson and Sabrina Johnson, after accepting the resignation of preschool teacher Kirsten Johnson, who recently accepted a position in another district.
Other new employees included elementary teacher Miranda Scherer, special education teacher Emily Plantenberg, custodian Jose Posada, paraprofessionals Janelle Eisenbacher and Lilly Wattnem (Wattnem will also be part-time in food service), and substitute para Jody Huisman. Two other resignations were accepted, from paraprofessional Amy Self and assistant cook Anita Stafford, and maternity leave was granted to Chelsey Espenbach.
- The board signed a skid-steer loader lease for $500 a month or $6,000 per year with Farm-Rite Equipment.
- Principal Robin Wall told the board that the district received a grant for $5,000 of new furniture for the high school/middle school staff lounge.
- Playground safety upgrades recommended by a recent safety audit have been implemented, Building and Grounds Director Tom Fordyce reported, and the high school/middle school parking lot has been patched.
- It was noted that few major textbook companies fully meet the state’s new evidence-based reading requirements, but that firms selling this curriculum are scrambling to make their materials meet the stricter, phonics-based curriculum. New reading materials were ordered by ACGC last spring. Phonics have always been part of ACGC curriculum, school officials noted.
- The board discussed staff development policy, noting that the state has made paraprofessional training more stringent. Lynk indicated that the district already conducts more para training than is required, and spends more than is required on overall staff development.
- In discussing the use of law enforcement on school grounds, it was noted that ACGC’s officers are county patrol officers assigned to part-time school duty. They are not “school resource officers” employed by the school district.