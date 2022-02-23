Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -4F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -4F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.