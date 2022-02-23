What’s the first thing you envision when you imagine a robotics competition? If you pictured robots attacking each other, you’re not quite there. If you saw robots being used to complete challenges and rack up points, you’ve got the right idea.
The Park Elementary TigerBots, which represent Hutchinson Public Schools’ youngest robotics group in the Lego League, have been busy this year preparing their robot, Rhino, for just such competition. The eight-member team already impressed judges with their score at regional competition, but when they move on to state competition this Saturday, Feb. 26, judges will be paying attention to a lot more than their coding and robot design skills. In this year’s theme — Cargo Connection — teams explore elements of how cargo is packed, transported, sorted and delivered.
“Last year the tournaments were all virtual, so all of the tournament interaction was just with adults,” said coach Jason Durheim. “It’s been so nice to be back in person this season.”
The hybrid tournaments this season haven’t been the same as a typical experience, but they’ve allowed students to be around other students and teams.
For the robotics portion of the Lego League, teams take turns operating their robot on the table, navigating through obstacles and completing packaging-themed trials. Each team has the same obstacles to overcome, but the question is who built the robot more reliably able to complete the most objectives? Missions include an air drop, bridge orientation, cargo loading and unloading, and cargo delivery.
Lego League teams are also tasked with exploring a way to improve transportation and delivery infrastructure. The TigerBots decided to tackle the problem of packages sliding around and not stacking neatly when transported. The team designed reusable packages, inspired by Legos, which could be used by any company or individual. Not only must the team come up with the idea, it must also pitch the idea to a panel of judges.
“We call them the Tiger Box,” said fifth-grader Gabe Magnuson. “They have studs and anti-studs like a Lego brick, so they don’t slide and cause damage.”
Fourth-grader Mason Krcil said the packages have a Bluetooth lock, which can be activated and deactivated with a digital device. The goal of such an innovation would be to help with security at home.
“Whenever you want to unlock you just hit the thing on the phone,” he said.
Overall, the team has estimated each box will cost $1.18 in plastic, but manufacturing costs are unknown. Fifth-grader Brooklyn Irvin said that with the packages designed, the team has written a script that lists the benefits at Christmas and introduces the concept to judges.
“They thought it was really good,” said fourth-grader Lizzy Tanata. “We got an award for our core values. ... They thought we should work on the cost and damage part of it, but we figured that all out.”
Competition on the robot table is especially tough this year. The top two teams from each division at regional competition advance to state. The top two teams at state typically advance to the national stage, but due to COVID, only the top team will proceed. In the TigerBots’ regional division they placed seventh among 16 team. But because their score was still considered high among the overall 32 teams, they qualified to advance to state as a wild card.
While the team is fine-tuning its presentation, research and robot, it isn’t hung up on trying to achieve victory. Team members said they wanted to participate, learn and have fun.
“My favorite part about being in the TigerBots is learning skills and having fun, and learning better how to work together,” Krcil said. “And I learned a little bit more about creating stuff.”
Fourth-grader Jacob Demeyer said the team learned a lot about discovery.
“Sometimes some of us had trouble researching, but now we’ve helped each other,” he said.
Durheim was proud of how much the fourth- and fifth-grade students have accomplished this year, especially since the competition is open to kids as old as eighth grade.
“Three quarters of the team is brand new,” he said. “They have learned so much and judges at the regional tournament were in disbelief of how much this young ... and new team accomplished.”