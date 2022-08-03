Park Elementary has been serving Hutchinson students since 1938. Park is a historic educational building which has transformed over the years from a K-12 school to a 2-5 elementary school. This summer, Park Elementary has been undergoing its most significant improvements in more than 80 years as the building transforms to the district’s fourth- to fifth-grade school.
Dan Olberg has been the Park Elementary principal since 2005. He will continue to operate and lead the fourth and fifth grade students and staff. The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. If you have any questions or concerns between now and then, please do not hesitate to call the school office at 32-587-2837 or email dan.olberg@isd423.org. We would like to remind you to visit the school’s website, isd423.org/park-elementary, to view resources such as the school supply list, school year calendar, renovation pictures, and so much more.
Park Elementary School serves 400 students in fourth and fifth grade. Our purpose is to meet the needs of the whole child with an emphasis in all academic areas. We are committed to providing as many hands-on learning experiences as possible, as we want our students to know, understand, and apply what we teach. In addition, students have two sessions per day devoted to learning opportunities planned by our teaching specialists in the following subjects: art, library, music, physical education and STREAM. As an elementary school, our focus is on language arts and mathematics.
Improvements are being made to the entire building. One of the most noticeable improvements are the large open windows that bring the building back to its original exterior look. These windows will bring in natural sunlight and give our rooms a more spacious feel. Music, STREAM, and Art will have new classrooms that are specifically designed for each specialist area. The library will be near the specialist’s rooms and have a special reading area for students. The building will have a cooling system for the first time in over 80 years with new venting.
There will be a few open flex areas for classrooms to use for collaboration activities. Both grade levels will be housed on the same floor for all classes in the grade. fourth grade classes will be located on the first floor and fifth grade will be located on the second floor. From the outside, there will be a very visible stair tower connecting the three floors on the north side. This stair tower will have glass walls to help bring the natural light into our hallways and give the building a modern feel to it.
Another noticeable difference will be the size of the classrooms. Every homeroom classroom will meet or exceed the current industry standards with instructional monitors located for easy viewing for the students. The bus loop will be added to the back of the school along with the addition of more green space for students to use during recess. Although the north wing will be removed, the historical 1938 building will look significantly like it did back when it was built. The difference will be the functionality of the classrooms and spaces inside the building. We are excited to move in!
Due to our tight construction timeline, we are unable to host a Park Elementary Open House on Aug. 24. Each day is valuable to the construction crew. They are working diligently to complete the remodel. The open house will be moved to the fall; please stay tuned for more information in the next coming weeks. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unusual start to the school year.
The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. On the first day, numerous staff members will be outside, receiving students as they depart from the bus. Park Elementary staff will assist students in finding where to line up, locate classroom teachers, and/or answer busing questions. Our free breakfast program will be served in the classroom, available to all students. Park Elementary’s school hours will be from 8:35 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with the first bell ringing at 8:25 a.m. for students to enter the building.
We are thrilled to begin another school year of learning, in our newly remodeled school!
Important school dates for your calendar:
- Open House (4-7 p.m.) Date: To be determined
- Aug. 29 - First Day of School
- Sept. 2-5 - No school, Labor Day
- Sept. 15 - Picture Day
Due to our construction timeline, stay tuned for possible changes.