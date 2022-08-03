Park demolition east view

This aerial view shows demolition underway on the 1956 Park Elementary addition. The original 1938 building and its unique features such as its terrazzo and tile will remain.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WADE MCDONALD

Park Elementary has been serving Hutchinson students since 1938. Park is a historic educational building which has transformed over the years from a K-12 school to a 2-5 elementary school. This summer, Park Elementary has been undergoing its most significant improvements in more than 80 years as the building transforms to the district’s fourth- to fifth-grade school.

Dan Olberg has been the Park Elementary principal since 2005. He will continue to operate and lead the fourth and fifth grade students and staff. The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. If you have any questions or concerns between now and then, please do not hesitate to call the school office at 32-587-2837 or email dan.olberg@isd423.org. We would like to remind you to visit the school’s website, isd423.org/park-elementary, to view resources such as the school supply list, school year calendar, renovation pictures, and so much more. 

Tags