Anna Euerle of the Litchfield High School FFA chapter was chosen to serve as reporter for the 2020-2021 Minnesota FFA State Officer Team during the state convention last week.
The final session of the 91st Minnesota FFA Convention concluded with the election of the six-member state officer team during the third day of the 91st Minnesota State FFA Convention. The event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and included recognition presented by video on the Minnesota FFA YouTube page.
Other members of the 2020-2021 Minnesota FFA State Officer Team include: President Ben Olander of Staples Motely; Vice President Emilee Xayanourom of Mountain Lake; Secretary Mackenzie Craig of Alexandria; Treasurer Elaina Knott of Thief River Falls; Euerle; and Sentinel Laney Swiers of Mahnomen.
The team will serve nearly 11,000 members in Minnesota for one year. They will also spend the next year representing Minnesota, agriculture and agricultural education at state and national levels. The state officer candidates were interviewed by a panel of FFA members, agricultural educators and representatives from partnering organizations earlier this month.
National Chapter Award
The Eden Valley-Watkins FFA Chapter received top honors for the State FFA National Chapter Award, sponsored by the Minnesota FFA Foundation. FFA chapters apply for this honor by highlighting their activities in the categories of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Chapter applications are reviewed and scored by a series of judges who evaluate innovative ideas and accomplished goals. Other chapters advancing to national competition included: Chatfield, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, South Central AgriScience Academy, Staples-Motley, Princeton, Sleepy Eye, Randolph, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Forest Lake, Springfield, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture, Morris Area, Redwood Valley, Martin County West, Dassel-Cokato, Thief River Falls, Detroit Lakes and Tracy Area.
More than 10,000 members of the Minnesota FFA Association and 35,000 agricultural education students were offered choices of 12 virtual workshops, panel discussions and tours on topics ranging from self-leadership to careers.