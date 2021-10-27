It’s all but official now: The stadium at S.R. Knutson Field will have a name of its own.
Once signage is rounded up and a ceremony is scheduled, Hutchinson High School will have Rostberg Stadium to pair with the renovated field, which is used for football, track, marching band and other activities. School Board members approved the new name at their Oct. 4 meeting.
“Members of the Tiger family ... have brought forward a proposal to the school board to name the stadium portion of the facility Rostberg Stadium — to honor the Rostberg family who has done so much for Hutchinson student athletes on and off the field for more than the past 50 years,” reads a portion of a proposal submitted to the Board. “Behind the scenes is a supportive family, including Sharon who was a Hutch School employee for many years. ... Together the Rostberg family has and continues to make an impact on many levels.”
Both Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden and Board Member Michael Massmann shared messages of support for the name addition from the Knutson family.
“Yes, yes, definitely yes,” Massmann read from a text message.
Andy Rostberg has coached the Tigers football team for more than 20 years, and played under his father, Grady Rostberg, during two of the three titles he coached the team to. Over a 34-year career, Grady Rostberg had a 277-89-1 record, which alongside other local greats helped to build a tradition and reputation of excellence in Hutchinson football.
As coaches, the Rostbergs have taught kids to be great athletes, students, citizens and family members, said John Arlt, a former Hutchinson student and athlete.
“It’s way more than Xs and Os. People forget that in a lot of communities,” he said.
VanderHeiden said no school funds were expected to fund signage and a ceremony to commemorate the new name. When the Whalen Gymnasium was named, private contributions were raised, and the same is anticipated for Rostberg Stadium. Kimball said she understood money had been set aside by supporters.