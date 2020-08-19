Although we do not have a foot of oceanfront property, we at New Discoveries Montessori Academy have been involved in the work of building sandcastles since the first wave of COVID-19 washed up on our doorstep in early March.
We rolled up our collective sleeves, looked at what we had to work with, and set about designing a plan to prepare and deliver approximately 2,000 meals per week to our students’ homes. Next, we took inventory of what it would take to deliver learning to those same homes as distance learning became a part of our vocabulary and mindset for the first time. Since technology played a part in the learning, we delivered technology devices and internet hotspots to families to support their learning experience. Our meals, our routines and learning plans did not look the same the second week as they did the first week. As time went on, we saw ways to improve on what we were doing. This resulted in adjusting — sometimes with good outcomes, other times it seemed as if we were starting over.
That is the way it is with sandcastles. You take the sand in front of you, you build the best sandcastle you can, the tide rises, the waves wash it away, and you begin again.
As we approach the start of another school year, we can begin again. We have spent the past couple of months rehearsing what did and did not work the last time around. At the time of this writing, we are planning to welcome all students back on campus Monday, Aug. 24, for on-site learning. Despite having the opportunity to return for on-site learning, some families will opt to resume distance learning. Therefore, we are prepared to provide meals and learning for those who choose to stay home for as long as they choose to stay home.
Positive COVID-19 rates per 10,000 over a given 14-day period determine which learning plan we can begin with. There are a myriad of requirements and recommendations guiding our planning. There is a chance that by the time Aug. 24 rolls around, the numbers will suggest a different learning scenario. The planning we have done over the summer will allow us to move to a hybrid plan, and/or 100 percent distance learning should we need. The design of our plan is not in question. It looks good. We are ready, though, for the learning scenario to take a different shape should conditions warrant.
We are grateful to be serving in this challenging time, and we look forward to continuing to build the next sandcastle with our students and their families. And the next one after that.