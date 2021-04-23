Hutchinson High School senior Landon Butler earned a spot on the 2021 Minnesota Speech Coaches Association All-State Team.
To qualify for all-state recognition, speakers must be a senior in high school, the must have documented excellence in competition — including subsection/section teams and at least one appearance at the MSHSL State Speech Tournament — and they must utilize their speech skills in at least three other activities, such as National Honor Society, dramatics or athletics. Community engagement is also part of the qualifying criteria.
“Landon has always been such an example for all team members in whatever he does,” said Jason Olson, HHS speech coach. “This is such a richly deserved honor and his spirit will be incredibly missed next year. He wins this award based not only on performance, but more so on the quality human being he demonstrates himself to be every day.”
— Stephen Wiblemo