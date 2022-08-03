At Hutchinson Middle School, we are looking forward to the start of school and are excited to work with students, families and the school community. Our staff are preparing to have students back in their classrooms with the hallways filled with energy and enthusiasm for learning. Working in partnership with the school community, staff at Hutchinson Middle School will do our very best to carry out our responsibilities and work in partnership with you to help student's achieve success and reach their “Hopes and Dreams.” The middle school years can be challenging as well as rewarding as students explore, learn and grow.
HUTCHINSON MIDDLE SCHOOL INFORMATION
It is very important that you and your child are fully informed. I encourage you to review the Parent Student Handbook that can be accessed on our website. We ask that you help guide and support your child’s learning by ensuring that they:
- Attend school daily and arrive on time — ready for the day and ready to learn;
- Develop a personal organizational system that works for them, so they turn work in on time when assigned, don’t miss deadlines when assignments/projects are due, etc;
- Become involved in a variety of school activities, clubs and experiences;
- Inform you if he/she needs additional support in any area or subject;
- Know that you expect them to succeed in school – discuss “Hopes and Dreams” with your child.
Sixth-grade students should have received a letter in the mail inviting them to an orientation session scheduled for the week of Aug. 9-11. Orientation is designed to familiarize students with the school and to meet office staff members, principals, our counselor as well as the eighth grade Link Team members (who help mentor incoming sixth-graders). During orientation students will receive a copy of their daily class schedule, locker assignments, a tour of the school and experience team building activities with each other.
Further discussion will take place regarding “Hopes and Dreams,” completing practice work, student activities, attendance procedures and “TIGERS” school expectations. Staff will also talk with students about organizational tips to help them be successful during their middle school years. It is important for students to attend the session for which they are scheduled as each session is full.
New to district seventh and eighth grade students, will have an orientation session held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9-11 a.m.
If your student is unable to attend their assigned session please call the HMS office.
PARENT INFORMATION SESSIONS
Parent information sessions are available for parents of six-graders and parents new to the district as their student transitions to the middle school. The two options are an in-person session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. in the HMS Auditorium or online at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Select one to attend, whichever meets your schedule.
SEVENTH AND EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS
Returning seventh- and eighth-grade students can view their class schedules online in Infinite Campus starting at noon Friday, Aug. 12. All fees, updated immunization records and Campus/Parent Portal online enrollment must be taken care of before you can receive your schedule. Any new seventh- or eighth-grade student should contact the school if they need orientation information.
Get Involved. If your child is interested in participating in middle school fall activities, that information can be found on the district website, www.isd423.org, under the middle school activities tab. Registration can be completed online. Athletes will need to complete a sports physical before they will be allowed to register. The cost to participate in middle school activities is $105. We highly encourage students being involved in activities. Please call the office if there are concerns regarding participation fees as there are scholarship funds available if needed.
A supply list has been prepared for students and is available at many of the local department stores or on the middle school website. Students should come to school prepared with the needed supplies. Sixth- and seventh-graders new to the building are reminded about the Bring Your Own Device, or BYOD. Information and answers to questions regarding the BYOD initiative can be found on the middle school page of the district website. Just click on the BYOD tab.
Student planners are required for grade 6 students. The cost of the planners is $5 and are available for purchase to record assignments and projects. They are designed to last the entire school year.
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Hutchinson Middle School is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. This is an opportunity for parents and students to meet their teachers and to become familiar with the building. This is also a great time for discussing the Hopes and Dreams with your child.
It is a privilege to be a part of the Hutchinson Middle School community where parents, teachers, students, and our community work together to build positive relationships that support academic, social, and emotional growth of each student. Please watch for newsletters to be sent out each trimester as well as posted on our website for middle school parents at Hutchinson Middle School.
If you have any questions or need assistance, please call the school at 320-587-2854.